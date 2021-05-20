Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

Attempts to trade Morgan Moses have failed and the Washington Football Team has decided to part ways.
Washington is releasing Moses, the team announced Thursday.
Fellow offensive lineman Geron Christian is also being released, per the team announcement.
Washington was seeking a trade involving Moses, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week, giving the veteran tackle the ability to seek a deal. Moses' release would indicate such a deal never materialized, leading to his trip to the open market.
Moses, 30, is still more than a serviceable tackle, ranking 15th in offensive grade in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. He wasn't quite as good in pass protection last season, allowing a career-high 41 pressures, but still carries plenty of value on the open market as a tackle who has started every game since his second year in the NFL.
Moses' departure was prompted by the addition of tackle Charles Leno Jr., who was previously released by the Bears, and the second-round selection of tackle Samuel Cosmi.
Christian's exit came after Washington traded for guard Ereck Flowers, returning him to the place where he first made the transition from tackle to guard and became a solid blocker after struggling on the outside.
The moves will save Washington roughly $5.9 million in cap space in 2021 while turning over its roster to younger options up front. Moses will hit the open market as a tackle who still carries starter value and could immediately plug a hole for a team in need at the position, while Christian, 24, could find a similar match somewhere.