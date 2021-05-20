Around the NFL

Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

Published: May 20, 2021 at 04:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Attempts to trade ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ have failed and the Washington Football Team has decided to part ways.

Washington is releasing Moses, the team announced Thursday.

Fellow offensive lineman ﻿Geron Christian﻿ is also being released, per the team announcement.

Washington was seeking a trade involving Moses, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week, giving the veteran tackle the ability to seek a deal. Moses' release would indicate such a deal never materialized, leading to his trip to the open market.

Moses, 30, is still more than a serviceable tackle, ranking 15th in offensive grade in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. He wasn't quite as good in pass protection last season, allowing a career-high 41 pressures, but still carries plenty of value on the open market as a tackle who has started every game since his second year in the NFL.

Moses' departure was prompted by the addition of tackle ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, who was previously released by the Bears, and the second-round selection of tackle ﻿Samuel Cosmi﻿.

Christian's exit came after Washington traded for guard ﻿Ereck Flowers﻿, returning him to the place where he first made the transition from tackle to guard and became a solid blocker after struggling on the outside.

The moves will save Washington roughly $5.9 million in cap space in 2021 while turning over its roster to younger options up front. Moses will hit the open market as a tackle who still carries starter value and could immediately plug a hole for a team in need at the position, while Christian, 24, could find a similar match somewhere.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

New England has added a former 2017 seventh-round pick to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Bills hire Princeton's Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper as player personnel coordinator

The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the NFL, hiring Princeton's Sophia Lewin to the coaching staff and promoting scouting intern Andrea Gosper.
news

Julian Edelman ends talk of joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one team guy'

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman told NFL Network's Michael Irvin recently that despite the rumblings of a move south to Tampa coming almost immediately after Edelman announced his retirement, that isn't happening.
news

Mark Brunell: 2021 Lions could surprise like 1996 Jaguars

Early in Mark Brunell's playing career, the expectations for the mid-1990s Jaguars were exceedingly low. The current Lions QB coach sees something similar happening in Detroit.
news

Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow officially inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said.
news

Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently told TMZ that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can hash out their differences to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.
news

Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

The Texans are signing ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents. 
news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW