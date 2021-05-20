Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

Attempts to trade ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ have failed and the Washington Football Team has decided to part ways.

Washington is releasing Moses, the team announced Thursday.

Fellow offensive lineman ﻿Geron Christian﻿ is also being released, per the team announcement.

Washington was seeking a trade involving Moses, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week, giving the veteran tackle the ability to seek a deal. Moses' release would indicate such a deal never materialized, leading to his trip to the open market.

Moses, 30, is still more than a serviceable tackle, ranking 15th in offensive grade in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. He wasn't quite as good in pass protection last season, allowing a career-high 41 pressures, but still carries plenty of value on the open market as a tackle who has started every game since his second year in the NFL.

Moses' departure was prompted by the addition of tackle ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, who was previously released by the Bears, and the second-round selection of tackle ﻿Samuel Cosmi﻿.

Christian's exit came after Washington traded for guard ﻿Ereck Flowers﻿, returning him to the place where he first made the transition from tackle to guard and became a solid blocker after struggling on the outside.