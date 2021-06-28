State of the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers: Does Ben Roethlisberger have one last Super Bowl run in him?

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger. He's done it. Roethlisberger has outlasted both Eli Manning and Philip Rivers from the famed 2004 NFL Draft class. (Many might forget Matt Schaub was also part of that class -- and he, too, retired during the offseason.) Roethlisberger needs a Roethlisberger-like season to reach some nice career milestones. He is 3,093 passing yards away from passing Rivers for fifth all time in passing yards. He needs 29 touchdown passes to join Tom Brady (581), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only quarterbacks with at least 425 passing touchdowns. (Broncos quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs just 13. Oh wait, is he not the Broncos' quarterback yet?)

But let's be honest: Roethlisberger did not take a pay cut and a one-year deal to reach some personal milestones. He wants that third ring. Look, he's going to the Hall of Fame. Probably. Just kidding -- he's in! The only reason to come back is to chase that third ring. Get a seventh Lombardi Trophy for the organization. And honestly, he couldn't have that Browns game in the playoffs be the last performance of his career. Even Johnny Unitas: Chargers Edition thought that was bad. (Google it, kids.) And it's not like Roethlisberger wasn't OK last year. Two of his best passing-touchdown seasons have occurred in 2018 (34) and 2020 (33). OK, so he faded down the stretch. Even so, why not try to go for it?

Projected 2021 MVP: T.J. Watt, edge rusher. Watt is still playing under his rookie contract, proving to be quite a deal for the Steelers. Watt has been one of the best defensive players on the planet, deserving of DPOY status after leading the league with 15 sacks last season. Having talent like this still on a rookie deal (though he's expected to earn a big payday at some point in the near future) allows Pittsburgh to continue to have solid players across the board. But he's going to need to be even better, since Bud Dupree walked this spring. But how much of Dupree's success stemmed from playing with Watt? I feel like the Titans signed this year's Robert Quinn﻿.

2021 breakout star: Cameron Sutton, cornerback. Sutton is expected to be a starting cornerback for Pittsburgh this season. Fulfilling an annual tradition of the Steelers, where they lose some stud and yet somehow have a more-than-capable replacement waiting in the wings. Like the way they find no shortage of people to play Batman. And while I thought Hollywood could never replace Michael Keaton on this front, numerous guys have stepped up. Yes, even you Ben Affleck. Sutton has also earned praise from Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, who said that in a reserve role, "Cam last year was everything for our secondary."