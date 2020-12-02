Game on! Ravens-Steelers will finally kick off Wednesday

The news comes after the game was postponed three times from its original date on Thanksgiving night.

The division rivals will kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET this afternoon.

The matchup comes after a flock of Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19. After 10 straight days of at least one player testing positive, Baltimore had no positives on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, allowing for the game to be played. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out, and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins aren't expected to play.

All wasn't clear for the Steelers, however. Pittsburgh is placing center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he's out today, Rapoport reported. Backup lineman J.C. Hassenauer will fill Pouncey's spot in the starting lineup, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said during a Wednesday conference call that there were zero positive tests today from the Ravens and that the league is confident that there is "no active infection" among the Steelers players and staff.