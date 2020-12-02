Around the NFL

Game on! Ravens-Steelers will finally kick off Wednesday

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 01:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Are you ready for Wednesday afternoon football?

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 matchup was given the official all-clear to be played less than three hours before kickoff.

The news comes after the game was postponed three times from its original date on Thanksgiving night.

The division rivals will kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET this afternoon.

The matchup comes after a flock of Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19. After 10 straight days of at least one player testing positive, Baltimore had no positives on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, allowing for the game to be played. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out, and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins aren't expected to play.

All wasn't clear for the Steelers, however. Pittsburgh is placing center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he's out today, Rapoport reported. Backup lineman J.C. Hassenauer will fill Pouncey's spot in the starting lineup, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said during a Wednesday conference call that there were zero positive tests today from the Ravens and that the league is confident that there is "no active infection" among the Steelers players and staff.

The Steelers announced running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle were elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements.

