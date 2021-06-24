Around the NFL

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

Published: Jun 24, 2021 at 04:07 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Pittsburgh has released perennial Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro on Thursday. The team later confirmed the move, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted will save $8.75 million in cap space.

Retirement is also a possibility for the 31-year-old lineman, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. DeCastro underwent surgery on his ankle before last season and has had issues with it for some time. He was still good enough in 2020 to earn a sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. But he's been contemplating his football future of late while having his ankle evaluated, Garafolo added. The two-time All-Pro has been a fixture in the Steelers' starting lineup since 2013, one year after the franchise selected him in the first round out of Stanford.

Pittsburgh might have a former Pro Bowler in mind to replace DeCastro. The team recently hosted free-agent guard Trai Turner and remains in talks with him, Rapoport reported. Turner was limited to nine games with the Chargers last year because of a groin injury but proclaimed himself to be 100% healthy following his June visit with the Steelers. The two sides do not have a deal in place yet.

Either way, DeCastro's departure continues Pittsburgh's offseason initiative to overhaul the offensive line, with longtime starters Maurkice Pouncey (retired), Alejandro Villanueva (Ravens) and Matt Feiler (Chargers) also gone. The Steelers, of course, have a new offensive line coach (Adrian Klemm) and offensive coordinator (Matt Canada) as well.

Ben Roethlisberger losing his longest remaining running mate on offense is the latest, if not most surprising, change.

