Around the NFL

Steelers signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

Published: Jun 24, 2021 at 08:12 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another.

Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via agent Drew Rosenhaus. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro﻿.

Turner is coming off a forgettable 2020 campaign with the Chargers that saw him appear in just nine games as he battled a groin injury. The former Panthers standout had made five straight Pro Bowls prior to being traded last spring. Last week, he visited with the Steelers and proclaimed being 100% healthy, Rapoport noted.

The 28-year-old joins a revamped offensive line that features at least four new starters, with tackles ﻿Chukwuma Okorafor﻿ and ﻿Zach Banner﻿ and left guard ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿ and center ﻿J.C. Hassenauer﻿ projected to fill out the lineup.

DeCastro's departure Thursday corresponded with the news that he is considering retirement amid lingering ankle issues. He'd occupied the right guard spot for Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons.

That opportunity now belongs to Turner.

