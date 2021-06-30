State of the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals: Is turnaround led by Joe Burrow imminent?

Head coach: Zac Taylor. The Bengals are starting Year 3 of the Zac Taylor Experiment. I don't know where the time has gone. And I really don't have much more of a read on the 38-year-old coach now than I did a year ago, when I lamented not having more of a read on him. He did improve the Bengals' offense last season, taking the unit from 30th in points per game in 2019 all the way up to (checks notes) 29th in 2020.

I'm sure you could give him the benefit of the doubt, considering he was without Burrow after Week 11. The Bengals were kind of a fun team during the first half of the season, losing some heartbreakers and letting Carson Wentz rally the Eagles to a tie in Week 3. But still, every time we saw Zac Taylor on those video pressers, I always thought that he was one of the PR staffers waiting for the coach to arrive before I finally went, Oh yeah, that's Taylor.

And it's not going to be easy for him. The Bengals are tied for the sixth-toughest strength of schedule based on their 2021 opponents' record from 2020. The division-rival Steelers aren't as good as their record from last year might lead you to believe, so that should help. But this is a huge season for Taylor, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Quarterback: Joe Burrow. You know what's funny? The Bengals have never had a really bad starting quarterback. OK, at least not for long stretches of time. From Ken Anderson to Boomer Esiason to Carson Palmer to Andy Dalton, the Bengals have fared pretty well at the position. There was even a year of Ryan Fitzpatrick sprinkled in there (2008). I know the Akili Smith and David Klingler eras were rough, but for the most part, the Bengals have been pretty good at quarterback since the 1980s. It figures you'd get another gem in Burrow.