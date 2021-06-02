Around the NFL

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: QB Burrow looks like the 'same old Joe' 

Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

By all accounts, Joe Burrow is on track to return good as new when the Cincinnati Bengals open up training camp in July. During OTAs, the QB is already turning heads and stinging hands.

"It's been fun watching him because he looks good throwing the football," head coach Zac Taylor said after Tuesday's practice, per the team's official website. "Obviously, he can't do all the moves and stuff and what he'll be doing once the season rolls around. But just watching him throw the football, it's the same old Joe."

Burrow admitted last week that he's at about 85 percent after an ACL tear wiped out the end of his rookie campaign. As far as his pass-catchers can tell, however, Joey B is back to firing pigskin BBs.

"Earlier Tee (Higgins) had dropped the first ball because Joe's smoking them," receiver Tyler Boyd said. "They're coming. So we've got to anticipate that because Joe got stronger last year as well. So hands was out there stinging a little bit, but we've got to adjust to it. We're receivers, we've got to catch everything that's thrown at us."

Burrow's former teammate at LSU, Thaddeus Moss﻿, told fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah that the quarterback's velocity has improved since his college days despite the injury.

"Thad was like, 'Yeah, he's humming the ball right now.' This isn't me,'" Uzomah said of Moss' reassurance. "He said, 'No, no, no, he's ripping it.' I don't know if he is changing up his throwing motion or his mechanics or things like that but he definitely has some zip to it.

"Even today on some of the routes, it's like, yep, this thing is coming. Tight coverage will not matter right now because it's getting on you quick. I like it. It took a second, and I was like, 'Oh, hold on, let me put the gloves on and make sure I'm ready for this.' But I like it better right now, just the way it is coming in. Maybe that's just me being with him in the rehab stuff and just getting used to it. But it feels good. Feels like he's doing well, feeling well, throwing well."

Burrow recently noted that he's worked on his mechanics this offseason during his rehab, which should aid his improvement in Year 2. Being able to drive the ball enough for his wideouts to notice indicates his lower body is involved in his throwing motion, which is an excellent sign for his rehab at this stage.

In addition to the anecdotal velocity uptick noted by teammates, the signal-caller also ripped off several deep shots, including some 40-yarders, something Burrow recently noted he wanted to work on this year.

"There's a couple of things he's continuing to work on, and that's not out of the realm of things that he's OK to do right now," Taylor said of the deep passes. "He looks better every single day I see him. There's a little more movement there. Certainly, the distance stuff is something that is not off limits for him right now. I know he's just trying to get re-acquainted with some of these receivers and get some extra throws in, and that's been good to see."

At every phase of his rehab process, we've only heard good reports of Burrow's progress. The on-field reports of Burrow's recovery are the best news yet that he'll be full force by Week 1.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'We'll see' if Julio Jones attends minicamp

Tuesday wasn't really a deadline for the Falcons to trade ﻿Julio Jones﻿. It was more so the door opening wide. While a deal isn't considered imminent, as Ian Rapoport reported, there might be a forthcoming resolution in regard to Jones' overall tenuous status with Atlanta.
news

Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

Browns DE Myles Garrett's career on the basketball court is through -- for now. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "done" playing hoops, but the All-Pro edge rusher isn't so sure about that.
news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin progressing from ACL tear, ready to 'compete' for snaps in training camp

The Cowboys' injury-riddled 2020 campaign saw so many big-name players go down with injury, tight end ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿'s Week 1 ACL tear gets lost in the shuffle. The TE is on the mend and eager to get his starting job back.
news

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: 'I feel like I've matured' after drop-filled rookie campaign

As a rookie, Jerry Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three scores, but also had 10 dropped passes. Now, the Denver Broncos wideout thinks he's matured, his concentration has improved and the drops will decrease.
news

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady's knee recovery could limit him at minicamp: 'He may be doing a lot of coaching'

﻿Tom Brady﻿'s offseason knee procedure could keep him from fully participating in mandatory minicamp, but don't expect him to completely take it easy. "We'll see what the doctors say," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. "He may be doing a lot of coaching."
news

Delanie Walker to work out for 49ers on Wednesday

﻿Delanie Walker﻿ could be headed back to where his NFL career began. The free-agent TE is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the 49ers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo reports. The 36-year-old spent the first seven years of his career in San Francisco.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: 'I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last'

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for his 18th season in what feels like a swan song for the 39-year-old, but the QB insists he is treating 2021 no different than any other season.
news

Roundup: Texans sign former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston signed former Patriots RB ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to a one-year deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW