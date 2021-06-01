Around the NFL

Joe Burrow wants Bengals' offense to be 'more explosive' downfield in 2021

Published: Jun 01, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Burrow's rehab from an ACL tear allowed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback time to assess his play from an abbreviated rookie season.

Discussing his return to action with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Burrow said one area he needs to improve in Year 2 is his deep-ball accuracy to create more explosive plays.

"There was some good and some bad [from 2020]," Burrow said. "I'd like to be more explosive. And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve."

Burrow completed just 9 of 46 pass attempts of 20-plus air yards in 2020 for 293 yards and one TD, per Next Gen Stats. His 19.6 completion percentage and -9.1 completion percentage over expected were the worst among all quarterbacks with at least 40 deep shots, per NGS.

"I just wasn't accurate as I was the year before [at LSU] down the field," Burrow told Breer. "And that was frustrating to me, because I've always been a good down-the-field thrower. Just getting back to the basics of that, really focusing on my fundamentals. I just started running and throwing a few weeks ago, so standing and throwing, and focusing on the fundamentals helped."

The addition of first-round receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ to go along with ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ gives Burrow a wideout trio with explosive potential. First, Burrow must have time to make those big plays count, and then the QB must be more accurate than his rookie campaign.

The 24-year-old quarterback said last week he's at "85 percent" strength at this stage of his rehab. Burrow reiterated to Breer that he hopes he'll be 100 percent by the start of training camp in July and at the very least by Week 1.

"I don't know how mobile I'll be yet, it's too early to tell if I'll feel normal evading the rush and doing all that," Burrow said. "But I'm optimistic, I feel good right now. We'll just have to wait and see until camp, how that's gonna feel. ... I'm really doing everything, at this point, it's just getting my leg stronger. It's hard to say how explosive I'm going to be in the run game as of right now."

If Burrow is explosive with his arm in 2021, that'll be good enough for the Bengals offense to succeed.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger: 'I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last'

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for his 18th season in what feels like a swan song for the 39-year-old, but the QB insists he is treating 2021 no different than any other season.
news

Roundup: Texans signing former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston is signing former Patriots running back ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ex-Washington RT Morgan Moses to visit Bears; OT met with Jets last week

The Bears and Washington Football Team could effectively swap OTs. Ex-Washington right tackle ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ is visiting Chicago on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. Washington released Moses after signing ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, whom the Bears cut.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Aaron Rodgers joining AFC West would be 'awesome'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, during his first annual "15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic," told Bleacher Report that battling Aaron Rodgers twice a year would be fun if the Packers were to trade him to the AFC West.
news

Cowboys' Keanu Neal on transition to LB: 'In my heart, I have been a linebacker for a while'

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ signed in Dallas this offseason intending to move to weakside linebacker for the Cowboys. The hard-hitting defender said he doesn't care about labels. He just wants to hit.
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill: 'There is no replacing a Drew Brees' 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' retirement has opened the door for an offseason QB competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'The only record I have my eyes set on breaking' is going 20-0

No team has won more than the Chiefs since ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ became a starter. Only Tom Brady has won more individually. Fittingly, Mahomes' goal for 2021 is to accomplish something that neither Brady nor any one QB ever has: lead his team to a perfect season.
news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW