Which franchise could win first Super Bowl in 2021 NFL season? Bills, Browns Titans top list

The Bills fell one win short of Super Bowl Sunday last season, and there are legit reasons to believe they'll be better in the coming campaign.





First of all, it was a major win for Sean McDermott's team to keep both coordinators, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. These two interviewed for head-coaching jobs earlier this offseason, but they're back for another year with the Bills. Huge for continuity's sake. Daboll has a tremendous rapport with Buffalo's most important player, Josh Allen﻿. The 25-year-old quarterback has improved each year in the NFL, throwing himself squarely into last season's MVP/Offensive Player of the Year discussions, with a 37:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio and eight more rushing scores. The guy's become a star, combining a rocket arm with top-tier athleticism. Brandon Beane's done a spectacular job surrounding him with receiving talent, too. Stefon Diggs﻿, of course, leads the pack, having just led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in his first year with the Bills. Wait until the guy gets to feed off Bills Mafia, who are champing at the bit to cheer on their reigning AFC East champions with Highmark Stadium returning to full capacity. Folding tables, beware!





Defensively, Buffalo took a step back in 2020. But the unit's quite experienced, with a number of established studs in the back seven, including linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds﻿, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde﻿, and cornerback Tre'Davious White﻿. Up front, Beane added a pair of intriguing defensive linemen -- Miami's Gregory Rousseau and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. -- in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.





All in all, the Bills have the necessary ingredients -- fantastic coaching staff, astute GM, star quarterback, pass-catching weapons, experienced defense -- to take the next step and hit the Super Bowl.