State of the Franchise: Bengals trending up with Joe Burrow

2020 VIPs

Head coach: Zac Taylor. It's Year 2 of the Zac Taylor Experiment. But it feels like the first year, because I don't know what to tell you about Zac. Like, who is Zac Taylor? I mean, I know his bio is available on the internet and all that, but I didn't learn much about him last year. And it never seemed like he showed us why he should be the coach of the Bengals.

We know one reason why he was hired: Sean McVay, Taylor's former boss with the Rams, dazzled the NFL and everybody wanted their own version. It feels kind of like when Gordon Ramsay got successful yelling at people on his show Kitchen Nightmares, which led network executives to try to find their own version of Ramsay. And most of the time it didn't work out (looking at you, Bobby Irvine). The one thing Zac was supposed to specialize in was offense, but the Bengals ranked 30th in points last season. That's like if Ramsay opened up a restaurant and the food was bad. Oh well. At least the yelling from the kitchen would be entertaining.

But that's the thing. The Bengals lacked a hook -- something that made them interesting -- the aforementioned drama around Dalton's benching and Green's injury notwithstanding. The Bengals had no identity. They didn't give fans a lot of reason to hope, unlike what Brian Flores did with the Dolphins. The Bengals were looking for the next Sean McVay. But it seemed like they had the next Adam Gase.

Now, Taylor acknowledged the need to add players who can bring an edge to the franchise when he discussed Cincinnati's picks on draft weekend. Thank goodness, it looks like he now has a perfect fit for that role ...

Quarterback: Joe Burrow. If you're searching for a hook or identity for this year's team, look no further than the charismatic cigar-chomping champion from LSU. The Bengals have been very fortunate at the quarterback position over the years. They've had some good ones. Guys like Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton. All of them good NFL players. Anderson and Esiason even won the league MVP award.

But they've never had the dude. You know what I'm saying? A guy who exudes confidence and just has a demeanor that makes him different. It's hard to quantify, but some guys just have it. Kind of like the way The Rock and Roman Reigns are great professional wrestlers. The Rock is on another level, though. Not to knock Roman, who does a lot of things well. He looks the part, certainly. But the Rock just has that something extra. And the ranks of the Bengals quarterbacks, for as much success as they've had over the years, have never included somebody like that. (Palmer was very close to best in the business territory, and if not for Kimo von Oelhoffen, he might have reached that stratosphere. Instead, he's the Magnum T.A. of Bengals quarterbacks.)