State of the Franchise: Repeat or bust for Mahomes' Chiefs in 2020

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes. Look, we've exhausted all of the superlatives we can heap on one person. I know we've seen young quarterbacks win a Super Bowl before, but how many of them led their team there?

When you think of young quarterbacks who won a Super Bowl, you don't always consider them the main reason their team reached that level. Like, early Tom Brady was good when the Patriots first won. Early Ben Roethlisberger wasn't good, but he won. Russell Wilson? He had a legendary defense when he won. I know the defense stepped up, but Mahomes was the driving force behind the Chiefs' run to a title. He's the youngest player (24 years, 138 days) to win MVP and a Super Bowl. He edged out Emmitt Smith for that feat by almost 100 days. And if Mahomes wins the Super Bowl this season, he would be the first QB to go back to back since Brady (2003-2004). This could be the start of something really special.

Projected 2020 MVP: Mahomes. No need to keep repeating myself. I did want to point out, though, that Mahomes currently has a passer rating of 108.9. He needs 401 more attempts to qualify as the career leader, but he holds a 6.5-point advantage over the current career leader, Aaron Rodgers. He's also on pace to become the career leader in passing yards per game (303.6). So really, how can you even fathom some other Chiefs player being as valuable as him?

Projected 2020 MVP who isn't Mahomes: Travis Kelce, tight end. Kelce is much like Mahomes in that he has few peers. George Kittle and Zach Ertz are certainly in his class. That's one of the most incredible trios I can think of. And since Travis seems to be such a huge fan of the Beastie Boys, I would say he's Ad-Rock, George is MCA and Ertz is Mike D in this analogy. Hit me with your own theories, but I'll let you know I spent way too much time thinking about this.

Travis leads all tight ends in targets (525), receptions (368), receiving yards (4,728) and receiving touchdowns (27) since 2016. He's also the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. I'd say that's pretty valuable.

Projected 2020 breakout star: Mecole Hardman, wide receiver. We see NFL player comparisons all the time. But usually it's like, hey, Hunter Renfrow is the Julian Edelman of the Raiders. It has to be weird when people are like, hey, Hardman is the Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs. Because, you know, Hill and Hardman both play for the Chiefs. And I believe Hill is still just starting to scratch the surface of his potential even though he's already had a lot of success (scored 41 touchdowns since he entered the NFL in 2016; one of just seven players to score 40-plus TDs over that stretch). Hardman showed some of the same flashes last season as a rookie, though. He averaged a whopping 20.7 yards per reception on 26 grabs. He had five touchdown catches of 40-plus yards last year and the average distance of his TD grabs was 47.8 yards. You could say he's already broken out. But it's the Chiefs, so give me a break. All of these guys are good.

New face to know: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back. The running back position has been devalued in the NFL, to the point where few RBs are drafted in the first round. Some recent/notable exceptions are Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. But currently, teams usually will wait until later in the draft if they want to address the position, which means we end up in situations like the one we witnessed in April, where the best team in the league has a chance to grab the best running back on the board. I mean, it seems totally fair that the reigning champs would like Edwards-Helaire, no? It's like how The Rock has to be so great at everything. Wrestling. Acting. Singing. How is this fair?

Anyway, Chiefs GM Brett Veach told Reid to watch some tape of CEH prior to the draft because Veach thought the prospect would remind Reid of the star back he coached during his time with the Eagles, Brian Westbrook. After watching the tape, Reid said he thought CEH was even better than Westbrook. Now, a lot of you kids reading this might not be old enough to remember Westbrook, but the dude could play. (I know some of you might ask yourself, who is not old enough to remember Westbrook? Well, I'm going to have to tell you Westbrook hasn't played in a decade. To put it in perspective, New Girl started after Westbrook played his final snap and ran for seven seasons. Congratulations, you are old.)