Chiefs CEO: Mahomes extension talks to begin this summer

If his first three seasons are any indication, Patrick Mahomes has more than a few classic stories still to write in his NFL career. The Chiefs are doing their due diligence to make sure he continues to pen them in Kansas City.

While participating in a Facebook Live event with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Thursday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt provided an update on where things stand on contract negotiations with Mahomes, who will be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2020. The star QB's chance to hit the free agent market won't be possible until the summer of 2022 but, as Hunt indicated, neither the team nor Mahomes have any intentions of allowing that to happen.

"The negotiations are something we'll be getting into this summer," Hunt said, per the station's website. "But what he has said and what we've said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that's our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that's what we're going to be shooting for."

Mahomes' fifth-year option was expectedly picked up back in late April, giving the Chiefs more time to chart their course of action. Of course, when you're dealing with a star that shines as bright as his, there's no better time than the present -- or in this case, the immediate future -- to get a long-term plan in place.

Last season, the 2018 MVP threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games, and turned in a sensational performance down the stretch of Super Bowl LIV that led to the franchise landing its first Lombardi Trophy and him taking home another MVP honor for his troubles.