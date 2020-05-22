Around the NFL

Thursday, May 21, 2020 05:12 PM

Chiefs CEO: Mahomes extension talks to begin this summer

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

If his first three seasons are any indication, Patrick Mahomes has more than a few classic stories still to write in his NFL career. The Chiefs are doing their due diligence to make sure he continues to pen them in Kansas City.

While participating in a Facebook Live event with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Thursday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt provided an update on where things stand on contract negotiations with Mahomes, who will be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2020. The star QB's chance to hit the free agent market won't be possible until the summer of 2022 but, as Hunt indicated, neither the team nor Mahomes have any intentions of allowing that to happen.

"The negotiations are something we'll be getting into this summer," Hunt said, per the station's website. "But what he has said and what we've said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that's our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that's what we're going to be shooting for."

Mahomes' fifth-year option was expectedly picked up back in late April, giving the Chiefs more time to chart their course of action. Of course, when you're dealing with a star that shines as bright as his, there's no better time than the present -- or in this case, the immediate future -- to get a long-term plan in place.

Last season, the 2018 MVP threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games, and turned in a sensational performance down the stretch of Super Bowl LIV that led to the franchise landing its first Lombardi Trophy and him taking home another MVP honor for his troubles.

Securing their QB1 will undoubtedly be the club's top priority moving forward, and him staying in K.C. is huge for both the city and the team. Now, we await the particulars of his next deal, one that is sure to be both historic and tone-setting for future signal-callers.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

Fourth-and-15 alternative draws attention of Patrick Mahomes

The effectiveness of the onside kick has gone by the wayside in recent years thanks to measures implemented to increase player safety, but NFL owners are considering a rule change proposal that could make a considerable impact on close games.
Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers
news

Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson likes the make up of this year's Redskins team, but the veteran running back wishes Washington didn't trade offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Reuniting with coach Adam Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give the All-Pro Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.
Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'
news

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'

After being out of the NFL since 2015, the Cowboys DE isn't worried about returning rusty. "God has blessed me with talent," Smith told TMZ. 
Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos
news

Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

The former NFL MVP is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts.
Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight
news

Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight

After getting down to 240 pounds during retirement -- and looking every bit that skinny -- Gronkowski told CBS Sports HQ that he's nearly back to his expected playing weight. 
Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'

After an eye-opening rookie campaign, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking to improve in all facets in Year 2 and raise the expectations after being found under the radar.
Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery
news

Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry updates his recovery from offseason hip surgery and provides a hopeful return date to the football field. 
Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually
news

Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually

Chiefs prepping for punting battle to replace Dustin Colquitt with private workouts, video submissions from Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Devonta Freeman draws offer from Seahawks worth up to $4M

Released by the Falcons, RB Devonta Freeman has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets and Eagles. Seattle has also shown interest in Carlos Hyde. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL