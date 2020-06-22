State of the Franchise: Pressure on Cowboys, McCarthy to win it all

Head coach: Mike McCarthy. When I think of McCarthy, an established hire who was not necessarily the hottest name available, I think of Taco Bell late night. I mean, it might not be your first choice. But you could certainly do a lot of worse. And in some cases, you wake up the next morning and realize that it was one of the best choices you have ever made.

That is no disrespect to Taco Bell. The Doritos Locos Taco is one of the greatest inventions of our time. Taco Bell is good. Mike McCarthy is good. He's proven to be a successful head coach in the NFL, winning 10-plus games in eight of his 13 seasons with the Packers and leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV -- which, coincidentally, was played in Dallas. If you're a Cowboys fan, you point out that many coaches have won Super Bowls during their second stints, like Bill Belichick, famously, or Pete Carroll and Gary Kubiak. It's not unprecedented for coaches to win a Super Bowl in Chapter 2 of their careers. That's the good part of the decision to hire McCarthy.

The potential bad side is, there are numerous examples in the NFL of Super Bowl-winning coaches not being able to have the same success in their next coaching stop. Take Jimmy Johnson. Many of you are probably too young to remember that, after building the Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s, he tried to recapture the magic with the Miami Dolphins. It wasn't the same. Kind of like listening to Angels & Airwaves. Sure, it's nice to hear Tom DeLonge's voice. And some of the songs are catchy. But it's not summer at the Warped Tour.

And I don't want to have to be the jerk who points this out, but McCarthy's only ever had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, who I'm told are very good, as his starting quarterbacks in his head coaching career. And yet, he's won only one Super Bowl, and to get that one, he needed a lot of help (and an injury to Jay Cutler in the NFC Championship Game). All right, my bitter-Bears bias might have shown in that last quip. But there is no denying McCarthy has been spoiled by great quarterback play. The good news is, he has one of the best in the game on his roster right now: Andy Dalton.