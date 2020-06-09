State of the Franchise: This time, believe in Browns, Baker Mayfield

Get the running back rotation to work? Nick Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards last season, second in the NFL only to Derrick Henry. And Stefanski's zone-blocking scheme seems like a perfect fit for Chubb to be a bell-cow back. The question is, how will Stefanski get Kareem Hunt to fit in? I know people in the fantasy community hate the dreaded running back committee and fear Chubb will be negatively impacted. But based on last season, when Chubb posted more 100-yard rushing games with Hunt in the lineup (four) than without (three), I think Chubb will be fine. On the ground, anyway -- Chubb was targeted three or fewer times in all but one of the games Hunt played. So what I'm basically getting at here is, Nick Chubb won't be as great for you in PPR fantasy leagues. Sorry. But he can still be a standard-league stud. And he could have an even bigger on-field impact in Cleveland than he did last year. I could see him winning the rushing title, especially with the additions on the offensive line -- and if the Browns are looking to protect more late-game leads.