State of the Franchise: With Big Ben back, Steelers stacked

Head coach: Mike Tomlin. It's easy to be critical of a coach who has had a lot of success but hasn't won the big one in a while. He had the Steelers in the Super Bowl in two of his first four seasons and won one title. But fans start to get a little bit antsy. Especially in Pittsburgh, where the Stairway to Seven talk has been ongoing since 2009. I even compared him to Sheamus last year, a guy who was once part of the main event scene but now is just kind of there. That said, the perception (at least mine) might be changing. And if it's not, it should be.

We know that winning eight games last season while starting guys like Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges under center was impressive. It's like when my guy Joke won the Madden Bowl championship with Tress Way at quarterback. (And really, maybe Tomlin should have tried Joke's run-only approach last year. No, seriously. Hodges had 38 pass attempts against the Bills in the Steelers' Week 15 loss, and Pittsburgh lost by just seven points.)

But there's more to my appreciation for Tomlin than that. When the Antonio Brown drama unfolded across the league last year, you kind of gained a new respect for Tomlin. You've never had a losing season and you were able to manage Brown for nine seasons? The latter feat might be more impressive than anything else he has ever done on a football field.

If I ever disrespected Tomlin in any way, please forgive me. Coach forever, sir. You've earned it.

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers sans Roethlisberger last year were a lot like The Office without Steve Carell: a once-proud franchise had to flounder along. It was almost more sad than anything else. Not that the actors -- or players, in this instance -- weren't trying their hardest or were unable to produce some great moments. But it wasn't good, overall. The Steelers finished five games with 10 or fewer points, their most such games in a season since 1989. They had 11 games with 275 or fewer total yards, their most since 1941.

Can we expect the Steelers to rebound just because Roethlisberger is coming back? He's 38 years old and has battled his share of injuries. But in his last full season (2018), he threw for a league-best 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns. Of course, he also led the league in interceptions that season (16). And keep in mind that in the three years prior to last season, he missed just three games total. Is it fair to think Roethlisberger returns to throw for 5K again? Probably not. But to suggest that he's not a capable quarterback just wouldn't be accurate.