2019 NFL awards: Analysts pick MVP, Rookie of the Year, more

Why Jim Trotter chose Ryan Tannehill: Thought to be a disappointment -- or a bust -- by many fans during his time in Miami, Tannehill statistically and contextually was one of the game's most efficient and productive quarterbacks after replacing Marcus Mariota roughly midway through the season, helping to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game. His season showed how a player's success or failure has as much to do with the circumstances he's plunged into as the player himself.