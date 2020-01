Super Bowl LIV analyst predictions: Will Chiefs or 49ers win in Miami?

Obviously the focus will be on Patrick Mahomes and what he will be able to do against this vaunted 49ers defense. But Mahomes hasn't done it alone. Damien Williams has been great with nine scrimmage touchdowns in five playoff games. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are one of the best receiving duos in the game. And the Chiefs ' defense has played well, too, which is a strange thing to point out, considering I believe this will be a high-scoring affair. Jimmy Garoppolo throws for more yards than Mahomes.