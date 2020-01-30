Super Bowl LIV analyst predictions: Will Chiefs or 49ers win in Miami?

Can Kyle Shanahan deliver a sixth Lombardi Trophy to the San Francisco 49ers? Will Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid finally get the one thing that's eluded him, a Super Bowl ring? Which players will seize the spotlight shining on Hard Rock Stadium in Miami? Our analysts provide their predictions for Super Bowl LIV.



Nick Shook

San Francisco 49ers 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20



Why the 49ers will win: The Niners take home their first title in 25 years by relying on the run and playing a well-balanced game of keep-away. Kansas City comes close, but there will be no third postseason comeback.



MVP: George Kittle



Patrick Mahomes fails to break 250 passing yards against the league's No. 1 passing defense. The quarterback will evade rushers, but thanks to San Francisco's victory in time of possession, Mahomes won't get enough chances to exceed a mark he's smashed through in five of his last six games.