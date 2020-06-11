State of the Franchise: Lamar Jackson, Ravens ready to level up?

2020 breakout star: Marquise Brown, wide receiver. Brown announced his presence by catching an 83-yard touchdown bomb from Lamar in Week 1 in Miami for just the second reception of his career (the first was also a touchdown!), and he went on to be everything the Ravens wanted him to be. He led Baltimore receivers with seven touchdown catches, which might not look great -- until you consider he was playing for the team that attempted the fewest passes in the NFL last season. It's the difference between running a mile on flat land and running a mile on one of those crazy treadmills from the Eliminator on American Gladiators. It's almost like Randy Moss in 2007. All right, all right. That was too far. But Brown was good. I will also point out that injuries took their toll on him last year -- Brown was limited in the preseason because of a foot injury, and after returning from an ankle injury that cost him two games in Week 9, he did not run more than 25 routes in any game last season -- which means we can expect a big spike in production from him if he can stay healthy in 2020. The fact that he had a screw removed from his foot this offseason is an encouraging sign.