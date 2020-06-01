State of the Franchise: Tom Brady's Bucs have sights set on Lombardi

Head coach: Bruce Arians. Gronk referred to Arians as a "football master" when he talked about his new coach, and that fits. Arians is one of the best coaches on the planet right now, and any team would be lucky to have him. (I'm not getting into the Bears passing on him, though.) It's funny to think these last couple of years almost alluded Arians, who might not have ever gotten a head-coaching gig if the situation didn't present itself in Indianapolis a few years back. Now he's one of those splendid stories of a guy who achieved his greatest success later in his career. Like the Bryan Cranston of the NFL. And if we're casting actors to play NFL coaches, we just nailed it. But I will say this about Arians (because you can take my word for it): Brady is in Tampa Bay because of Arians. Maybe not 100 percent because of Arians. But the coach was definitely a check in the pros column, if TB12 filled out a pro-con list. Like Ted Mosby used to do on How I Met Your Mother. And of course, one of the actors to play Ted's boss in the series? Bryan Cranston. Boom. The Bucs are winning the Super Bowl. Alright, maybe I'm getting a bit ahead of myself.

But the Buccaneers performed well during Arians' first year in Tampa Bay. The Bucs gained 6,366 total yards, which was the second-highest total in club history. So, you can look at Winston's season and recognize that it was a mixed bag. The Bucs were third in total offense and scoring offense. And you have to imagine it's going to be a little bit better in 2020 because of ...

Quarterback: Tom Freaking Brady. I'll be honest. I didn't think this would ever happen. Even though letting go of the greatest quarterback in history is so on brand for Bill Belichick. The guy has the sentimentality of Thanos. He snaps his fingers and it's like half of his roster disappears. All of the great Patriots of the past 20 years have moved on and finished their careers in some other place, even though you felt Brady and Belichick would be there forever. This happens to a lot of the great quarterbacks, going back over the span of NFL history. Joe Montana finished with the Chiefs. Peyton Manning ended up in Denver. Jay Cutler played for the Dolphins. Absolute legends finishing their careers in odd uniforms. It happens.

The question is, what Tom Brady are we getting at age 43, which he'll be at the start of the season. Because getting Brady at 43 might be a little bit like showing up to a party a few minutes before it shuts down and people are all, "You should have been here a few hours ago." Dave Grohl showed up and did an acoustic set. Gordon Ramsay was making small plates. Now you're there and there's just three dudes hanging out in the corner and the only drink left is White Claw. Now, that's not to mean you can't have a delightful time. And maybe your presence is enough to get the party going again. Because one of the last times we saw Brady, he was losing at home to Miami (which cost the team a first-round bye). And that playoff loss to Titans was painful to watch. Like Muhammad Ali in some of his later fights.