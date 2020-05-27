State of the Franchise: Can talented Cardinals roster mesh on the field?

Quarterback: Kyler Murray. The Cardinals made a bold choice to draft Murray first overall a year after selecting Josh Rosen 10th overall, and I applauded them for it. Mostly because I'm an Angels fan and I'm glad he's not playing for the A's. But it was a good football move, too. Murray became the sixth player in NFL history to post 3,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in a season, joining Cam Newton as the only rookies to do it. Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, set the franchise rookie record for passing yards and touchdowns. Maybe the most important thing, though, is that Murray set the NFL rookie record with 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. That is impressive. He's one of the most exciting players in the league and sometimes makes football look like parkour. But he's not blindly out there heaving the ball into desperate situations and turning the ball over. That might be the most impressive thing he did last year. Well, that and these plays right here.

But still, the lack of interceptions (just 12 on 500-plus attempts) is amazing.

Projected 2020 MVP: Larry Fitzgerald, wide receiver. I know I should say Murray or even DeAndre Hopkins. But this team still belongs to Larry Fitz. He's totaled 144 receptions over the last two seasons. And really, he should end up ceding some targets to Hopkins. So, yeah. Let me try this again.

Projected 2020 MVP (for real): Murray. It all comes down to him. Sure, the Cardinals beat Seattle late last season with Murray sidelined for most of the second half (they built a double-digit lead when Murray was in the game, mind you). But if Arizona is going to be the IT team this season (more on that in a moment), it all comes down to Murray's development. And the precedent has been set. Lamar Jackson just won the MVP in his second season. Patrick Mahomes won the MVP in his second season and the Super Bowl in his third year. Murray is going to need to be the MVP, win a Super Bowl and move into a house like Kingsbury to top that.

2020 breakout star: Byron Murphy, cornerback. All right. I had Christian Kirk here last season, and I kind of believe he could improve playing with Larry Fitz and Nuk. But I don't want to be accused of being some dumb fantasy dork, so let me expand my horizons a little bit and talk about Murph, who, like Kirk, played high school ball in Arizona (Saguaro High in Scottsdale). He's also another local guy who didn't play at ASU like he should have, but we won't get into that. The Cardinals drafted him with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was pressed into action with Robert Alford suffering a leg injury in training camp and Patrick Peterson serving a six-game suspension to open the season. He started every game and played well in stretches. Look, he was a rookie. But he's talented. He had 10 passes defensed last year and this could be a huge season for him.