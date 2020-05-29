State of the Franchise: Rams, Sean McVay must reverse 2019 slide

Will the Rams be able to ...

Move forward with a revamped cast? Don't get too sentimental about any of your Rams stars. Rams players are like those people you see on those click-bait internet links at the bottom of stories with headlines like, "Rams stars of 2019: Where are they now?" Because the Rams have made a lot of changes. Todd Gurley? Gone. Clay Matthews? Gone. Eric Weddle? Retired. The team is also without Brandin Cooks (traded away), Dante Fowler (free agency) and Cory Littleton (free agency). In other words, if you're ordering a Rams jersey, you're better off going with an all-time great like Jack Youngblood, Eric Dickerson or Jim Everett (underrated). It's the smart move.

But at the same time, I admire the organization for moving forward with some younger and more cost-effective pieces. The Patriots have been able to do this kind of thing for years, locking in Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and a favorite receiver or two for Brady and moving forward. Of course, that plan worked so well because it featured Tom Brady. But still. I like what the Rams are thinking here. That said, there is one loss we really need to talk about ...

Survive without Wade Phillips? The Rams' success during McVay's first three seasons is often cited as evidence of McVay's genius. And while that is accurate to an extent, Phillips deserves a lot of credit. The Rams' defense ranked in the top 10 of Football Outsiders' defensive efficiency ratings twice in Phillips' three years as coordinator, while he helped Donald become one of the best football players on the planet. If you really want to be a jerk, you could point out that it wasn't Phillips' defense that cost them the Super Bowl. But if you've seen enough buddy-cop movies in your lifetime, you will know that the brash youngster with all the answers will always ultimately rebel against the older partner who has helped him along the way. That means the Rams are now all-in on McVay. And a huge burden will fall to new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Run the football? The Rams finished 26th in rushing last season. Todd Gurley did not rush for more than 100 yards in a single game in 2019 after posting 12 such games in the previous two seasons. If the Rams are going to be successful again (and let's be real, they were seventh in total offense), they need to strike a balance they just didn't have in 2019, when they ranked 26th in rushing. Not to take a shot at Goff, but he's at his best when the team can run -- as evidenced by their run (pun intended) to the Super Bowl in 2018, when the Rams ranked third on the ground. The key question, though, is who will carry the ball? The Rams spent a third-round pick on Darrell Henderson last year. And the move was curious, because it came even as the Rams were saying everything was cool with Gurley. When Gurley was released, you figured Henderson would be the guy.

But then the Rams went out and drafted Cam Akers in the second round this year. The film on him is great. He looks like a true star and a perfect fit for their zone-blocking scheme. The question remains, though: Why did the Rams use a third-rounder on Henderson last year? Have they given up on him already? The Rams have a history of piling up running backs. The St. Louis version of this team had Tre Mason, Benny Cunningham and Zac Stacy on the roster when Gurley was drafted. That season, Gurley carried the rock 229 times. Different coaching staffs, sure. But I expect Akers to be the guy for the Rams.