State of the Franchise: Seahawks overdue for another Super season?

Replace Jadeveon Clowney? Well, let's not completely close the door on Clowney staying in Seattle. He remains a free agent. And the Seahawks have talked about wanting to bring him back -- at the right price. Russell Wilson made his voice heard. As did Jarran Reed. Well, Reed made a business decision. He cashed in last year, selling the No. 90 to Clowney after he was acquired from the Texans. (Hey, look -- Bill O'Brien getting rid of good players.) But Reed took No. 90 back. Or did he? Could Read pull a Pawn Stars on Clowney if the latter eventually returns? Number intrigue!

Anyhow, the Seahawks drafted linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive end Darrell Taylor with their first two picks in April's draft, but they still have a definite need for juice off the edge. The team ranked 28th in QB pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus. And 26th in yards allowed. Seattle also had just 28 sacks, the fewest ever under Pete Carroll. And that was with Clowney. Also, we saw how important the former No. 1 overall pick was during the Seahawks' Week 10 win at San Francisco, when he made life miserable for Jimmy Garoppolo (SEE: five QB hits). If you're expecting Taylor to immediately provide a Clowney-like presence, you're going to be disappointed. Like when the movie folks tried to replace Michael Keaton with Val Kilmer as Batman. It wasn't great.

Get improved play in the secondary? Where have you gone, Legion of Boom? It still sort of exists, in name only. Kind of like when Paul Roma became a member of the iconic Four Horsemen. Yes, it was still the fabled wrestling faction, but it was never the same after that. Though I loved Brian Pillman. And similarly, I liked Shaquill Griffin's growth last season -- he posted the highest incompletion percentage among cornerbacks, per PFF. The key will be making sure whoever's on the other side plays better. Meanwhile, the safety tandem of Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs was fine last year. But fine doesn't cut it with the Seahawks. Seattle allowed the third-most first downs through the air last season. The 'Hawks gave up 26-plus points in 10 games. And they yielded the most yards per game (381.6) of any team in the Pete Carroll era.