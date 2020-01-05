Around the NFL

Carson Wentz suffers head injury in 1st playoff tilt

Published: Jan 05, 2020 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Carson Wentz was sidelined by injury less than one quarter into his postseason debut.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback left their 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter with a head injury. After initially considering Wentz questionable to return, Philadelphia ruled the QB out for the remainder of the game to start the second half.

Josh McCown filled in at QB for Philly. The 40-year-old signal-caller was also making his playoff debut and kept Philadelphia in the game.

Wentz suffered the injury on the first play of Philly's second drive. While falling to the ground for a one-yard sack, Wentz was hit by Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and knocked into the Lincoln Financial Field turf. The QB was soon taken to the locker room and did not return to the sideline.

Though Clowney's late hit on Wentz drew the ire of Eagles fans, no penalty was called on the play and game referee Shawn Smith explained why in a pool report following the game.

"He was a runner and he did not give himself up," Smith said. "We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn't rule that to be a foul."

Philly's franchise signal-caller left the game 1-of-4 for three passing yards and a 39.6 passer rating.

Wentz's setback was a devastating way for his (and the Eagles') 2019 season to end considering the QB, who had ended the last two campaigns on the sideline while his Eagles flew into the postseason, had carried them in January this time around.

"I feel bad for him," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Wentz after the loss. "Obviously, I'll let him speak for it. I'm disappointed for him. I wanted this for him obviously. I think a lot of his teammates did too and the team, the organization did, too."

In the middle of an MVP-level 2017 season, Wentz tore ligaments in his knee, ending his season right before backup QB Nick Foles led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title. The next year, Wentz was sidelined by a back injury, again ceding the offense to Foles who rallied the Eagles into the postseason and a Divisional Round appearance.

This year, Foles was in Jacksonville, and McCown, a member of the 2002 draft class, was called upon to step up in Wentz's place when the franchise QB went down yet again.

"It's tough. Carson Wentz has put a ton into this season and to get to this moment and especially with the things that he's gone through, it's tough," McCown said. "It's a tough call. He's sitting there, not feeling right. He knew he needed to get checked. ... You go through that, you turn the page and as bummed as I am for him, you've got to go do your job and go try to move the team."

Pederson said Philly eliminated most of the motion plays and "got back to the core plays" with McCown under center. The journeyman led seven Eagles drives, three of which ended in field goals, and finished 18-of-24 for 174 passing yards. McCown, gutsy but often immobile, was sacked six times by Seattle's front seven, including twice on the Eagles' final drive, when, down eight points, Philly was set up with a first-and-10 from Seattle's 13-yard line but couldn't reach pay dirt.

McCown took the loss hard and was seen on the field and in the tunnel in tears and consoled by veteran tight end Zach Ertz. The quadragenerian, one of three to play QB and lose on Wild Card Weekend (Tom Brady, Drew Brees), had given it all he had, as had the rest of Philly's beleaguered roster.

Gone were DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Jordan Howard, all sidelined by injuries incurred during the NFC East chase. They were replaced by the likes of Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Pryor and Boston Scott, who filled in dutifully for the fallen starters. Ertz and starting back Miles Sanders each dealt with their own ailments as well heading into Sunday and battled through them to reach the finish line.

"These guys, I mean, they're tough guys," Pederson said of his roster. "They do everything they can to get themselves back on the football field. They want to play. They want to help their teammates win, and it just shows the character of each individual, the type of people, the type of men that we have in that locker room and on this team."

McCown added, "There's a lot that goes into this. Everybody that sets foot in that building over there ... puts a lot into getting this thing done. When you come into that game and you put everything you can into trying to win the game and it doesn't get done, it's just painful. It hurts. It just sucks.

"From my standpoint, it feels like, as a quarterback, you want to do more and you feel like you can do more and you start replaying these plays in your mind of where you maybe could've been better. I always have that perspective of 'I could've been better' and you feel like you let that group down, you let those people down that come in that building. That's a sick feeling. That's a hurt feeling, and you don't want to have that. It's just a reflection of that."

Those feelings and that reflection will persist throughout the offseason, as the Eagles literally limp into winter and the Seahawks continue their march toward the Super Bowl in Green Bay next weekend.

On the back and arm of Wentz, Philadelphia won four straight games to reach the postseason, losing bodies all the way. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles lost one player too many and finally, at long last, relented. Postseason glory for Wentz and company will have to wait.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

Thaddeus Moss is set to re-join his LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. 
news

Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips, one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2021 draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Longtime Bengals back Giovani Bernard signing with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman released by Patriots

Following 11 seasons and three Super Bowl victories with New England, ﻿Julian Edelman﻿'s contract has been terminated by the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. Edelman is listed as a failed physical. 
news

Sam Darnold 'excited for a fresh start' in Carolina after uncertainty drove him 'insane' in New York

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a fresh start with the Panthers. This new reality -- and the freedom from the enduring limbo that was his final season with the Jets -- is something he's wanted for a while now.
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Feb. that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers plan to let Teddy Bridgewater situation 'play out and see where it stands'

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the Panthers are allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade, but the team is in no hurry to make a move with its former starting QB.
news

Free-agent RB James Conner visiting Cardinals

Nearly a month after the start of free agency, James Conner is drawing interest. The former Steelers RB is visiting the Cardinals on Monday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.
news

49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week.
news

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

It might be a make-or-break season for Broncos QB Drew Lock. Amid an uncertain future in Denver, Lock has been preparing for Year 3 in the league by having film sessions with Peyton Manning.
news

Caleb Farley: 'NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season' after medical checkup

Cornerback prospect Caleb Farley (back) received good news this past week after NFL doctors confirmed he should be physically ready to play in time for the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW