Carson Wentz suffers head injury in 1st playoff tilt

"From my standpoint, it feels like, as a quarterback, you want to do more and you feel like you can do more and you start replaying these plays in your mind of where you maybe could've been better. I always have that perspective of 'I could've been better' and you feel like you let that group down, you let those people down that come in that building. That's a sick feeling. That's a hurt feeling, and you don't want to have that. It's just a reflection of that."