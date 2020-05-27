Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 04:43 PM

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

Grant Gordon

For any team in need of some help with its pass rush, free-agent edge Jadeveon Clowney is in no rush to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Despite having received offers from the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, Clowney is in no hurry to ink a new deal, Pelissero reported, adding the Tennessee Titans have also been monitoring the former No. 1 overall pick this offseason. Pelissero added it's up to Clowney as to when he makes a decision.

When all the chaos of free agency began, Clowney, coming off his first season with the Seahawks after five with the Texans, was among the top available free agents and he remains so as May nears its end and the NFL is amid one of its slower portions of the offseason traditionally.

Though Clowney seemingly has a decision to make, Pelissero likewise pointed out the slow going of his signing also has to do with teams desiring a physical for the six-year pro who underwent offseason surgery for a core muscle injury that limited him to 11 starts last season with the Seahawks.

All the way back in March as the initial frenzy of free agency had begun to slow, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Clowney hadn't found the market he expected. Now it would seem Clowney's playing it patiently, looking for perhaps the best fit and embracing the surprisingly slow going.

Having been traded to Seattle from Houston ahead of the 2019 season, Clowney tallied 31 tackles and three sacks, which were each the lowest for him since his rookie season in which he played just four games.

Clowney watch continues and it might well plod along as the spring simmers into summer.

