Seattle Seahawks stomp Broncos for Super Bowl win

Russell Wilson was terrific on third downs and did his part, but the Seahawks' offense was practically an afterthought for much of the game (like much of the season). The score was 29-0 after Percy Harvin returned a kickoff for a touchdown to start the second half. At that point in the game, the Seahawks' offense had ust 13 points. And seven of those points came on a short field after a turnover!