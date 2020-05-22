Around the NFL

Friday, May 22, 2020 03:26 PM

Seahawks add needed RB depth, sign Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Seattle Seahawks have been looking throughout the offseason to add some much-needed depth to the backfield, and now they finally have it.

Free-agent running back Carlos Hyde has agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Rapoport added that Hyde can make up to $4 million over the course of the pact.

The Seahawks also expressed interest in former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman but the signing of Hyde more than likely indicates Freeman will not be joining another feathery franchise.

Seattle's offense was notably hobbled entering the 2019 playoffs after seeing their RB group (Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise) ravished by injury at the end of the season, which led to the return of fan favorite Marshawn Lynch. He played in Week 17 and the team's two playoff contests. Adding the six-year veteran should provide a huge boost as Carson and Penny continue to recover.

Hyde, 29, experienced a career renaissance in 2019 with the Texans, setting career highs in first down runs (55), carries (245) and rush yards (1,070). Hyde's new digs brings him back to his old home in the NFC West where he spent the first four years of his career after being selected 57th overall by the 49ers in 2014. He played 50 games (36 starts) but dealt with nagging injuries throughout his time in San Fran.

Following his release from the Niners, Hyde signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2018 and was ultimately traded after six games to the Jaguars for a 2019 fifth-round pick. He was released by Jacksonville in March 2019 and signed a one-year deal shortly thereafter with the Chiefs, who traded him five months later to Houston for offensive tackle Martinas Rankin.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Reid on onside alternative: Mahomes 'can do 4th-and-15s'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested he's not in favor of changing the rules to allow for a fourth-and-15 play. But the presence of Patrick Mahomes also means Kansas City is prepared to succeed if the proposal passes.
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, putting another veteran NFL quarterback on the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the decision. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
news

Joe Flacco signs one-year, $1.5M deal with Jets

The Jets are adding a Super Bowl MVP to their quarterback room. New York agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Joe Flacco on Friday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

The Browns have had their fair share of playcallers over the past 20 years. Now you can be one too. Cleveland is offering the chance to script plays in a preseason game through the All In Challenge.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) hits an onside kick during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

One of the biggest proposed rule changes has undergone a slight change. Next week's owners vote won't stipulate that teams must be losing to attempt a fourth-and-15 play following a score, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

JuJu: Big Ben is 'back,' ready to lead Steelers to 'big year'

JuJu Smith-Schuster came away impressed by what he saw from a workout with Ben Roethlisberger, who he thinks is all the Steelers need to return to legitimate contention.
Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction
news

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

Add another million dollars raised for the All In Challenge. Robert Kraft's ring from Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, went for $1.025 million.
Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020
news

Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020

John Elway's excellent offseason brought buzz back to Denver. Even the players are eating up excitement. Harris said recently that the Broncos will surprise anyone still doubting.
Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality
news

Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality

Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" mindset meshes perfectly with Brady's attitude, Jason Licht says. The coach, who is night-and-day different than Bill Belichick, was one big reason TB12 moved to Tampa. 
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson jogs toward the sideline during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16.
news

Adrian Peterson not fretting about winning RB starting job 

Adrian Peterson thinks he's got plenty left in the tank, but can the former All-Pro beat out a crowded backfield to be the starting running back in Washington?
(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, television color commentator Terry Bradshaw, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) enjoy the moment as they stand on the Lombardi Trophy presentation platform after the Chiefs win the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Chiefs CEO: Mahomes extension talks to begin this summer

Patrick Mahomes has done a lot in a short amount of time, and his play has more than earned him a major pay raise. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said Thursday that the team plans to start contract negotiations with their star QB sooner than rather than later.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL