Seahawks add needed RB depth, sign Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks have been looking throughout the offseason to add some much-needed depth to the backfield, and now they finally have it.
Free-agent running back Carlos Hyde has agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Rapoport added that Hyde can make up to $4 million over the course of the pact.
The Seahawks also expressed interest in former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman but the signing of Hyde more than likely indicates Freeman will not be joining another feathery franchise.
Seattle's offense was notably hobbled entering the 2019 playoffs after seeing their RB group (Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise) ravished by injury at the end of the season, which led to the return of fan favorite Marshawn Lynch. He played in Week 17 and the team's two playoff contests. Adding the six-year veteran should provide a huge boost as Carson and Penny continue to recover.
Hyde, 29, experienced a career renaissance in 2019 with the Texans, setting career highs in first down runs (55), carries (245) and rush yards (1,070). Hyde's new digs brings him back to his old home in the NFC West where he spent the first four years of his career after being selected 57th overall by the 49ers in 2014. He played 50 games (36 starts) but dealt with nagging injuries throughout his time in San Fran.
Following his release from the Niners, Hyde signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2018 and was ultimately traded after six games to the Jaguars for a 2019 fifth-round pick. He was released by Jacksonville in March 2019 and signed a one-year deal shortly thereafter with the Chiefs, who traded him five months later to Houston for offensive tackle Martinas Rankin.