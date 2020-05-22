Seahawks add needed RB depth, sign Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

Seattle's offense was notably hobbled entering the 2019 playoffs after seeing their RB group (Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise) ravished by injury at the end of the season, which led to the return of fan favorite Marshawn Lynch. He played in Week 17 and the team's two playoff contests. Adding the six-year veteran should provide a huge boost as Carson and Penny continue to recover.

Hyde, 29, experienced a career renaissance in 2019 with the Texans, setting career highs in first down runs (55), carries (245) and rush yards (1,070). Hyde's new digs brings him back to his old home in the NFC West where he spent the first four years of his career after being selected 57th overall by the 49ers in 2014. He played 50 games (36 starts) but dealt with nagging injuries throughout his time in San Fran.