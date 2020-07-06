State of the Franchise: Can Vikings deliver in Zimmer's contract year?

Will the Vikings be able to ...

Continue their success with so many new faces? One of the drawbacks of having a great quarterback is that you inevitably have to pay him a lot of money. Which means that you have to skimp in some other places. Like if you know you're going to have Portillo's for dinner -- and you're for sure going to have a cake shake -- then maybe you opt for the salad at lunch. The Vikings were put in that spot this year; because of salary cap restrictions, they no longer have Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Andrew Sendejo and some other key pieces. Diggs had been wanting to be traded for some time, so it's not a huge surprise. Though I will certainly miss his subtle trolling of the Vikings on his Twitter account. One wild card in this mix is Everson Griffen, who is still a free agent, though recent rumors had him potentially linked to Cleveland. All in all, that's a lot of quality pieces the Vikings are going to have to scramble to replace. But then again, Portillo's is so good, you're going to find a way to make it work.

Count on Mike Hughes to step up at cornerback? Minnesota's defense has been the reliable backbone of the team for years, the Marshall Eriksen of the team. You know: The low-key best part of How I Met Your Mother. (And if you thought you were getting through this without a HIMYM reference, you were mistaken.) The Vikings are great at safety with Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris (whose breakout season was successfully predicted in last year's State of the Vikings). The biggest question is at the cornerback position. The Vikings invested a first-round pick in Hughes, who is a gifted player, but whose development at the position has been slowed by injuries. Hughes did play 14 games last season, but he was on the field for less than 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He was a frequent target of opposing offenses when on the field, and Dak Prescott really took advantage of him in that Week 10 game the Vikings eventually won, but still. Hughes will be joined by first-round pick Jeff Gladney out of TCU. I was a little surprised to see Gladney go in the first round. He is very talented and has a lot of great quickness but looks a little undersized on film. He could be a great player once he fills out a little bit, but the NFC North has some of the best receivers in the game, including Allen Robinson, Davante Adams and Kenny Golladay. Zimmer's defense is also very difficult to pick up. This might be one of the most pressing issues for the Vikings this season.