State of the Franchise: Playoffs or bust for Kirk Cousins, Vikings

I love Zimmer, but I'm not sure that was the best move. With the NFL evolving, it was smart to bring in one of the bright, young coaching prospects last offseason, especially one coming off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles. For the Vikings' sake, I hope Kubiak -- who, like Zimmer, has been coaching in the NFL since the mid-1990s -- is able to correct the issues that dogged Minnesota in 2018. Zimmer should do what he feels is right, and I'm not aware of what was going on behind closed doors. But I've seen enough buddy-cop movies to know that the rookie and hardened veteran need to find a way to work it out. You don't fire the rookie and bring back one of your old pals from your days at the academy.