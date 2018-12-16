Chicago Bears defeat Packers to clinch NFC North title

The Chicago Bears are making their long-awaited return to the postseason.

The Bears clinched the NFC North title with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, securing them a playoff spot for the first time since 2010.

Chicago (10-4) also claims its first division crown since 2010 with the win. By making the playoffs, the Bears are no longer tied with the New York Jets for the third longest active postseason drought.

The Bears have won seven of their last eight games and have more wins this season than they had over the past two seasons combined (8-24 record from 2016-2017).