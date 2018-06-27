Vikings' Danielle Hunter lands 5-year, $72M extension

The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday secured a key member of the defensive line for the future.

The Vikings and defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to terms on a five-year, $72 million contract extension with $40 million in guarantees and a $15 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Vikings later confirmed the signing.

Since joining the Vikings in 2015 as a third-round pick out of LSU, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Hunter has developed into a reliable defender off the edge.

Over the past three seasons, Hunter has totaled 147 tackles (91 solo tackles) and 25.5 sacks to go along with 36 tackles for a loss, 125 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Hunter and Everson Griffen have combined for 57 sacks since 2015, a total that ranks as the second-most by any pair of teammates during that span.

With Hunter locked up with a contract extension, the Vikings can now divert attention to outside linebacker Anthony Barr, who enters the final year of his contract.