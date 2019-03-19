Vikings re-sign kicker Dan Bailey to one-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings are retaining their veteran kicker for another season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Vikings re-signed Dan Bailey to a one-year, $1 million contract, per a source informed of the deal. The pact is worth a max of $2 million with incentives. The only guarantee in Bailey's deal is $250,000 of his base salary, per Pelissero.

Bailey joined the Vikings in mid-September last season after the team jettisoned rookie Daniel Carlson.

The 31-year-old Bailey converted 21 of 28 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards, and 30 of 31 extra point attempts in 14 games in 2018. The former Dallas Cowboys kicker is coming off the two worst seasons of his career, netting 75 percent of his field goals each of the past two years.

Minnesota has struggled with their kicking situation for years, but with the low-guarantee deal for Bailey, Mike Zimmer's squad will stick with a veteran kicker who currently sits No. 5 all-time in field goal rate (86.6 percent).

Here's other free agency news we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Browns are re-signed cornerback Philip Gaines, the team announced. Gaines appeared in four games last season for Cleveland.

2. The Seahawks reached a deal with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who faces an April 4 sentencing date stemming from his insider trading conviction, last week, and Pelissero has the details on the agreement: