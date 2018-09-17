Vikings waive K Daniel Carlson, sign Dan Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings made a kicker swap after just two weeks. The rookie is out. A veteran is expected to be brought in.

The Vikings waived Daniel Carlson on Monday and signed Dan Bailey, the team confirmed the move on Tuesday.

Carlson lasted two games in Minnesota after beating out Kai Forbath during training camp.

The fifth-round pick missed three field goals in Sunday's tie with the Green Bay Packers, including two potential game-winners in overtime. The second OT miss was a straightforward 35-yarder.

Zimmer asked why the team released Daniel Carlson



"Did you see the game?"



Was it an easy decision?



"Yep, very easy." â Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 17, 2018

After Carlson missed two field goals during the team's third preseason game coach Mike Zimmer admitted he was worried about his young kicker. Sunday's misses in a game the Vikings could have stolen from a division rival on the road, sealed Carlson's fate.

In the rookie's place, the Vikings will bring in the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Bailey was cut before the season by the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise with which he'd spent seven seasons. The veteran reportedly declined several offers waiting for the right landing spot. He found it in Minnesota.

Bailey's career 88.2 career field-goal average places him second-all time in NFL history, behind only Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens. The 30-year-old kicker dealt with a groin injury last season that forced him to miss four games. Bailey ended the season with a career-low 75 percent field goal rate and missed the only two extra points of his career in 278 attempts.

Assuming Bailey returns to his reliable ways, the Vikings just upgraded another position on an already loaded team.