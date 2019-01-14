Vikings hire Gary Kubiak to offensive coaching staff

Gary Kubiak is back on an NFL coaching staff, but it's not in Denver.

The Minnesota Vikings hired the former Broncos and Texans coach on Monday with an expected title of assistant head coach/offensive advisor, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kubiak interviewed earlier Monday in Minnesota and was scheduled to travel to Jacksonville to interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday. The Vikings apparently didn't let him out of the building.

In addition to adding Kubiak to the coaching staff, Minnesota is bringing in his son, Klint Kubiak, to be its quarterbacks coach under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Klint previously spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2013 and 2014 as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach under Bill Musgrave and Norv Turner. The younger Kubiak was a quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant on Vance Joseph's Broncos staff.

Gary Kubiak spent 10 seasons as a head coach in the NFL (eight with the Texans, two with the Broncos), posting an 82-75 record, including a a 21-11 mark and a perfect 3-0 in the postseason with Denver that ended with a Super Bowl 50 win. The football lifer walked away from coaching following the 2016 season to focus on his health. For the last two seasons, Kubiak acted as a senior personnel advisor for the Broncos under John Elway.

After Denver hired Vic Fangio as its new head coach, Kubiak met the former Bears defensive coordinator and expected to join his staff, but differences in offensive philosophy and staffing ultimately led to a change of plans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. Denver has since hired Mike Munchak as its offensive line coach but is still without an OC.

Meanwhile, Kubiak has moved on to a new city, a new staff and a new start in his 35th year in professional football.