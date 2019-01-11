Gary Kubiak will not be Broncos' offensive coordinator

Denver is still searching for an offensive coordinator. And it won't be Gary Kubiak.

The former Broncos head coach was expected to join Vic Fangio's staff, but differences in offensive philosophy and staffing ultimately led to a change of plans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

"It certainly was not set in stone," Rapoport said Friday morning on Up To The Minute Live. "This is something that I think those involved hoped would happen. But there were some issues there, including the fact that Kubiak wanted to bring in several of his own coaches to come with him and Vic Fangio and John Elway together were not really in favor of that. That was one issue.

"The other issue is if you look at Kubiak's time his last couple of years as an offensive coordinator, it was maybe not exactly the results he'd hoped for and what Elway had wanted to do, and something that he honestly had been planning since probably early December was bring in more of a new-age, innovative offensive coordinator to kind of get the Broncos going in the right direction."

Kubiak remains under contract as an adviser but is likely done coaching, Rapoport added. He stepped down from coaching two years ago after just two seasons in Denver, citing health issues.

Part of the Broncos' plan on offense is to add Steelers assistant Mike Munchak. The decorated offensive line coach was one of two finalists for the Broncos' head coaching post. After being beat out by Fangio, Munchak opted to return to Pittsburgh.

But the Broncos have since notified the Steelers of their intention to speak with Munchak about working for Fangio in an elevated role, Rapoport reported.