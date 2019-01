Vic Fangio is finally getting his shot.

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire the longtime defensive coordinator as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Fangio is getting a four-year deal with a fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Fangio has spent the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears, which boasted the NFL's top defense in 2018.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.