Former coach Gary Kubiak might return to sideline next year

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak might find himself back on the sidelines next season, but not as a head coach.

Sources say several potential head-coaching candidates view Kubiak as a viable possibility for an offensive coordinator post, an opportunity the Broncos do believe he'll consider.

Kubiak has served for the last two years as a senior personnel adviser with the Broncos, and sources say the team has nothing but respect for the job Kubiak has done for the organization.

They understand this development and believe this is something Kubiak will look into if offered anything.

Kubiak would be considered one of the top coordinators available, a job he hasn't held since 2014 with the Ravens. It was his only year from 2006 to 2016 that Kubiak wasn't a head coach. He won a Super Bowl with Denver after a wild 2015 season.

But health issues took him from the sidelines to the front office, and it's why he likely won't be a head coach again. But he's served as a key voice for general manager John Elway and coach Vance Joseph in Denver. Kubiak is often on the field for practice and has stayed very connected.

Kubiak is a name to watch as the coaching carousel spins this offseason.

