State of the Franchise: Greatness in Las Vegas Raiders' future?

See more of a return on Clelin Ferrell? I told you that I was going to explain this to you. Gruden and Mayock were torched on social media for selecting Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick in 2019. It made matters worse when fourth-rounder Maxx Crosby lapped Ferrell in sacks. Crosby -- acting like he was the Raiders' Nick Bosa, which was amazing -- had 10 sacks last season, while Ferrell had 4.5. I mean, if you wanted to make yourself feel a little better, you could always pretend that Crosby was your first-round pick and Ferrell was the fourth-rounder. But that's not fair because Ferrell certainly wasn't a bust. There is obvious potential there, and the Raiders do have highly respected former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli joining the club as a defensive line coach. If there's one area where the Raiders really need to improve, it's getting to the quarterback. They ranked 24th in the league in sacks last season and second to last in takeaways. They need to create pressure on the quarterback to help the secondary so it can make some plays back there. But it starts with guys like Ferrell.