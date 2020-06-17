State of the Franchise: Post-Rivers Chargers at a crossroads

Get that offensive line working together? The Chargers' offensive line ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and it really seemed to get to poor Philip. I mean, there were times when frustration would boil over, and he would throw these YOLO balls into the air that, predictably, would either fall harmlessly to the ground or into the arms of a defender. So kudos to the Bolts for investing heavily in this unit, going after Bryan Bulaga (one of the best tackles in the game over the past decade) and Trai Turner (a 27-year-old with a bright future ahead of him). But -- and I hate to be the jerk who asks this -- why spend all that money on the O-line, which has been a problem for multiple seasons, after Rivers' last season? Is this the NFL version of a newly single person building up a revenge body? It's wild.