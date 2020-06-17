Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick definitely fits Chargers' system

Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a workout set, but he does have a fit with at least one NFL team.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday the 32-year-old Kaepernick fits what the Chargers want to do offensively, saying "it would be crazy to not have him on your workout list," but they haven't yet made contact with the free-agent quarterback.
"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running," Lynn said, via ESPN. "I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."
Lynn's quarterback room currently is stocked with a veteran bridge in Tyrod Taylor, the future face of the franchise in sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert, and developmental prospect Easton Stick.
Kaepernick's future as a quarterback in the NFL has received renewed interest in the wake of the nationwide movement to protest systemic racism and police brutality, something which Kaepernick protested against while still in the NFL in 2016.
"People completely misunderstood Colin and what he was trying to do," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times earlier in June. "People talked about disrespecting the flag ... the flag covers a lot -- patriotism and civil rights and other things. And Colin was speaking out against the injustice and a lot of people didn't catch on to that because it was happening during the national anthem. They thought it was disrespectful to the flag. I was surprised by the number of people who didn't know why he was protesting.
"I got letters from people. I had people walk up to me and ask, 'Coach, what are you going to do if someone on your team protests?' And I had to explain to them that Colin is taking a knee for criminal justice [reform] and police brutality and once you broke it down, they were like, 'Oh, we didn't know that. We thought he was protesting the flag.' And that was the case for a lot of people I came across."
The conversation regarding the former 49ers star has since shifted. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters last week that he received a call from an "interested" team inquiring about Kaepernick and that he regretted not signing him during the 2017 offseason. Lynn told reporters the Chargers were not the team that reached out to Carroll.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday on ESPN that he welcomes a team signing Kaepernick.
"I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that," Goodell said.
While that has yet to happen, it's clear that at least one team thinks highly enough of his ability to have its coach speak glowingly of his value with training camps a little over a month away.