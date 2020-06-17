Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick definitely fits Chargers' system

"People completely misunderstood Colin and what he was trying to do," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times earlier in June. "People talked about disrespecting the flag ... the flag covers a lot -- patriotism and civil rights and other things. And Colin was speaking out against the injustice and a lot of people didn't catch on to that because it was happening during the national anthem. They thought it was disrespectful to the flag. I was surprised by the number of people who didn't know why he was protesting.

"I got letters from people. I had people walk up to me and ask, 'Coach, what are you going to do if someone on your team protests?' And I had to explain to them that Colin is taking a knee for criminal justice [reform] and police brutality and once you broke it down, they were like, 'Oh, we didn't know that. We thought he was protesting the flag.' And that was the case for a lot of people I came across."

The conversation regarding the former 49ers star has since shifted. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters last week that he received a call from an "interested" team inquiring about Kaepernick and that he regretted not signing him during the 2017 offseason. Lynn told reporters the Chargers were not the team that reached out to Carroll.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday on ESPN that he welcomes a team signing Kaepernick.

"I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that," Goodell said.