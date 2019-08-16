Around the NFL

Chargers' Derwin James suffered foot stress fracture

Published: Aug 16, 2019 at 07:05 AM

Standout Chargers safety Derwin James, one of the brightest young defensive stars in the game, was not practicing Friday and had a boot on his right foot.

The second-year safety was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and will continue to be evaluated, the team announced.

James will be out a significant amount of time, but how much remains to be determined, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Friday there is no timetable for James to return and that he expects him to play in 2019, but he can't say for sure. Lynn didn't rule out surgery or a trip to injured reserve for James, who suffered the injury Thursday at practice.

"We're going to miss him a lot," Lynn told reporters. "But we're a team. We have a good team and we have guys that will step up, and we'll be fine."

After just one season in the NFL, James has established himself as one of the most highly regarded safeties in football.

As a rookie, he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl distinctions, notching 105 tackles (75 solo) to go with three interceptions, 13 passes defended and 3.5 sacks, building a reputation for standout play against the run, in coverage and even rushing the quarterback. James is one of just eight rookie defenders named first-team All-Pro since the 1970 merger, per NFL Research.

The Chargers finished just behind the Chiefs in the AFC West last season and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Expectations were sky high for Los Angeles, but it has endured quite a tumultuous summer.

Starting left tackle Russell Okung announced in July that he suffered a pulmonary embolism and his return is uncertain. The team's No. 1 receiver, Keenan Allen, has an ankle injury and could miss all of the preseason. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is still holding out.

The loss of James coupled with the previous hardships could mean the Chargers' status as Super Bowl contenders might well have limped away.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says his play must 'be better' this Saturday vs. Colts

After struggling in his first start of the season in Week 13, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said he must 'be better' this Sunday against the Colts and the more reps in practice this week should aid that effort.
news

Bengals rookie RB Chase Brown turning heads late in season: 'He's a fast guy. Real fast'

Bengals running back Chase Brown, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, is making a name for himself after breaking two big plays in the last two weeks.