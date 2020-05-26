State of the Franchise: Will 49ers slay feared Super Bowl hangover?

One storyline people are overlooking: How good the offense really was last year. The 49ers' defense was lauded for how well it played. And it should have been. But don't sleep on how well the unit was complemented by the offense. San Francisco ranked eighth in points allowed and second in yards allowed, while the offense was second in points scored and fourth in yards gained. The Niners were second in rushing offense last year using players like Raheem Mostert -- no disrespect to Mostert, but he had been cut from just about every team in the league, or at least it just seemed that way. He was like the guy who was a co-star in all of these big films and then became a leading man on his own. Like looking back on Seth Rogen's early work and being like, wow, now that dude is in everything. And you also have the best tight end on the planet in George Kittle. Who no doubt is one of the best-pass catchers in the game. But he also probably loves blocking even more. Which is amazing. It's one of the aspects people overlooked about Rob Gronkowski's career -- and I'm glad Kittle is getting love for it.