State of the Franchise: Can Texans improve without DeAndre Hopkins?

Find a suitable replacement for DeAndre Hopkins? In the wake of the Hopkins trade, the Texans first brought in Randall Cobb. He was decent last year for the Cowboys, but trying to replace D-Hop with Cobb is like trying to replace your stolen car with a toaster. The Texans must have realized this and traded for Brandin Cooks. I don't know if it's Cooks' goal to play for every top quarterback in the league (and Jared Goff), but it seems like he's on his way. The guy is just heading into his age 27 season, but it feels like he's been in the league forever. And his concussion issues are obviously a serious concern. Then you have Will Fuller, who is awesome but also misses a lot of time. So, to sum this all up ... O'Brien had one of the best receivers on the planet -- a guy who dropped fewer passes than Fuller missed games -- and traded him away. O'Brien is like the dude in your fantasy league who makes the most trades and transactions, but never finishes above fifth place. And he's now going into this season hoping the conglomeration of Cooks, Cobb and DJ can equal one Nuk. It's like the question Michael Scott asked in The Office. What is better: a medium amount of good pizza or all-you-can-eat of pretty-good pizza? You know you want the medium amount of good pizza. And DeAndre Hopkins is Alfredo's Pizza Café. Everyone knows this.