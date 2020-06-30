State of the Franchise: Colts built to win now with Philip Rivers

2020 VIPs

Head coach: Frank Reich. Let's take a quick look back at the Colts' two seasons under Reich. He got the gig because the guy the Colts originally wanted -- Josh McDaniels -- bailed at the last minute, like the way Chip Matthews ghosted Rachel the night of their prom on Friends. That's when Reich stepped in like Ross rocking that tuxedo to save the day. And I realize this analogy isn't perfect because Chip eventually shows up and takes Rachel to the prom in the show. But Ross does eventually marry her, so there is that.

Anyway, Reich had an amazing first year with the Colts. He led them to a 10-6 record, good for second place in the AFC South. They won a playoff game, and everything was looking amazing. Then you went into last August thinking that Andrew Luck was going to lead your team to the next level (we already covered what happened with Luck earlier in this piece; no need for me to go over it again). Ultimately, 2019 wasn't a great year for the Colts. It seemed like one of those situations where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Almost like there were forces of nature working against you or something. Take that miss by Adam Vinatieri I mentioned earlier, for example. What in the name of Mike Vanderjagt was that? I'm a Bears fan. I know bad kicking. That was something else. When a guy like Vinatieri -- one of the most decorated kickers in NFL history -- misses a kick like that in the clutch, I wouldn't have blamed the Colts if they had pushed away from the table and said they were done for the season.

Let's talk about the positives, though. Despite everything that was going wrong (and seriously, I can't stop watching that missed field goal), the team still went 7-9. That was pretty incredible. Now, the future looks bright once again. GM Chris Ballard did another stunning job in the draft. I would conclude that the 2018 version of the Colts is more indicative of what you are going to see of the Colts this season. And you have the guy we're going to discuss next ...

Quarterback: Philip Rivers. Listen, Brissett performed admirably in a pretty rough situation last year. But you can't fault the Colts for wanting to bring in one of the best in the business to give it one last run before you somehow end up with Trevor Lawrence next year.

Yes, I was a big fan of the Colts' decision to sign Rivers this offseason. I love how this is the reverse of Johnny Unitas leaving the Colts to finish his career off with the Chargers, although Rivers has more juice than Unitas had for that final season in San Diego. Anyhow, Rivers had 4,615 passing yards last year, which was great. But he had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of nearly 1:1 (23:20). That's an almost Jameis Winston-like level of proficiency. And trust me, I had to live with the emotional highs and lows from the Chargers because my wife is a fan (maybe not as much now with Rivers leaving). And if you've seen one Chargers game, you've basically seen them all. It's like watching NCIS when you have the bad guy figured out in, like, five minutes. But then they spend 30 minutes trying to convince you that it's some other guy. Then by the end you find out, nope, it was the guy you suspected all long. In the Chargers' case, they will lead you to believe they are going to win a game, and somehow they will find a way to lose it. And normally the blame fell on Rivers, who would be sent out there with a minute left to win, playing behind a shaky offensive line so he has to resort to throwing YOLO balls to bail his team out.