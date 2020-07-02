State of the Franchise: More magic from Tannehill, Titans?

... people are overlooking: The historic greatness of A.J. Brown's rookie season. Loved this dude when he was coming out of college last year. Implored those around me to take him in fantasy drafts. (Which is good, because I also told people to take DaeSean Hamilton, so I'm glad Brown hit, at least.) And he proceeded to be nothing short of amazing. He was the first rookie in NFL history to gain 1,000 receiving yards and average more than 20 yards per reception. His 20.2 yards-per-reception mark topped the first-year figures of some of the best who have ever done it, like Randy Moss (19.03) and Julio Jones (17.76). He had five 100-yard games last year, which was extra impressive because he doesn't get a lot of targets in Tennessee's run-first offense. He's a true field-stretcher in every sense of the word. And with Tannehill being so effective looking for him deep (I'll get to that in a moment), Brown is a huge piece of this offense. Maybe Brown's effectiveness can help Corey Davis, the former high first-round pick whose fifth-year option was not picked up by the team, make strides in a contract year.

(Fantasy tip: If you're looking for a tight end this year, consider Jonnu Smith. Brown opens it up down the middle, which in turn opens things up for Jonnu. I know I just admitted how much I liked DaeSean last year. But trust me here.)

... people are overthinking: The lack of a defensive coordinator. Dan Pees retired as the defensive coordinator in January, and the Titans have replaced him with (checks notes) nobody. Not to go all Pepper Brooks, but that's a bold strategy -- and it's one that I like. As I've said, I appreciate that Vrabel is willing to go outside the box. You see a lot of offensive-minded coaches eschewing offensive coordinators. Why can't a defensive-minded guy? Why bring in an outsider who hasn't worked with the team to possibly cause friction? Besides, there are solid defensive coaches on staff, like Jim Haslett, who knows what he's doing. I like it.

ANOTHER storyline people are overlooking: Ryan Tannehill's capabilities as a passer. Tannehill isn't just some dink-and-dunker. He was third in the NFL (among those with 200-plus attempts) with 9.6 air yards per attempt. Which, again, with Brown stretching the field, means this is a perfect opportunity for Smith to jump in there and eat.