State of the Franchise: Will Gardner Minshew save Doug Marrone?

Settle the feud with Yannick Ngakoue? Back in the day, when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped ship from the WWF to WCW, it became the hottest promotion. Shawn Michaels begged Vince McMahon to let him go, but no dice. Yannick must feel a lot like HBK right now, after watching the Jags trade away Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell. Things even got contentious between Yannick and senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Kahn (who is also running the hottest wrestling company in the world, AEW). Kahn put his foot down and told the talented defensive end that airing grievances on Twitter isn't going to get a deal done any faster. The thing is, will there be a deal? Yannick was hit with the franchise tag for this season, but he has yet to sign the tender. The Jaguars have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with Ngakoue, but that doesn't seem to interest Ngakoue in the slightest. He could sit out the year, but theoretically, the Jaguars could just tag him again in 2021. At age 25, Ngakoue is one of the best defensive ends in the game. You think about a defense with him, Allen and first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson, and that looks like a new D-Generation X -- D-Generation Z? -- ready to terrorize opposing QBs for years to come. (Sorry, last wrestling reference. I swear.)