Bears acquiring Nick Foles from Jaguars for pick

Foles earned that hefty contract from the Jaguars by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII and then coming off the bench to help them to the playoffs again in 2018. He'd proven he's worth significant compensation to a quarterback-needy team, but thanks to Minshew's unexpected success, his position as a starter, let alone a franchise quarterback, was uncertain. Jacksonville is getting value for Foles and out from under his contract, while the Bears are getting an option who could be a quality player and of a higher grade than Mitch Trubisky.