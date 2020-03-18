Around the NFL

Bears acquiring Nick Foles from Jaguars for pick

Published: Mar 18, 2020 at 06:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Chicago explored its options and has a very notable new one under center.

The Bears are acquiring quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Jacksonville will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for Foles, Garafolo added.

Foles spent just one season in Jacksonville, which was interrupted almost immediately by a broken collarbone in Week 1, but he signed a big contract to be the franchise guy starting in 2019. Then Gardner Minshew happened and Foles is now headed to Chicago, where a contract restructure will be required, per Garafolo, to get the deal done. For just one season, the Jaguars paid $30.5 million to Foles, who leaves behind $18.75 million in dead money on the salary cap after the trade, signaling a continued overhaul in Jacksonville, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Foles earned that hefty contract from the Jaguars by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII and then coming off the bench to help them to the playoffs again in 2018. He'd proven he's worth significant compensation to a quarterback-needy team, but thanks to Minshew's unexpected success, his position as a starter, let alone a franchise quarterback, was uncertain. Jacksonville is getting value for Foles and out from under his contract, while the Bears are getting an option who could be a quality player and of a higher grade than Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, took a noticeable step backward in 2019, throwing seven less touchdowns, barely cracking 3,100 passing yards and finishing with a passer rating of 83, 15.4 points below his career-high mark from 2018. His decision-making slowed down (not in the good way) and his accuracy was so spotty, folks were frequently asking about his health to make sure the struggles weren't caused by an injury.

Chicago struggled mightily on offense as a result, and many seriously questioned the team's future at the position. With Trubisky entering his fourth season, the Bears had to make a decision on his fifth-year option beforehand. With insufficient proof available to convince Chicago's front office he's worth it, the Bears instead went out and got Foles.

Trubisky needs to prove he's not a bust, and he'll have a qualified quarterback (who has a ring) challenging him for his job from the outset. Such an endeavor will now begin with a quarterback competition in training camp. Things just got exciting at signal-caller in Chicago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another. Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW