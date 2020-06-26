State of the Franchise: Redskins trending up with Ron Rivera in tow

Generate some offense? Washington finished 2019 dead last in scoring and second-to-last in total offense. In response, the team went old school -- kind of -- with some legacy hires. The Redskins brought in Scott Turner, son of former Redskins coach Norv Turner, to run the offense. And Ken Zampese -- son of Ernie Zampese, a mentor to Norv -- was tabbed as the quarterbacks coach. Norv and Ernie, of course, both nabbed Super Bowl rings as offensive coordinators of the Cowboys in the '90s.

Now, normally, we take a look at some wide-ranging subplots in this space. But I'm going to dedicate the rest of the section to the offensive skill positions, because of all the questions that remain.

Find a running back? Turner got his first taste of running an offense last December; after Rivera's firing, Turner was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator for Carolina's final four games of the season. In that role, he was able to dial up plays for RB Christian McCaffrey, who just so happened to become the third member of the 1,000/1,000 club. Now Turner is tasked with making sense of the backfield situation in DC. Which is akin to learning to drive on a Lambo, but then your first car is a Yaris. All right: That's not fair to my dude Derrius Guice. Just look at his highlights from last season against the Panthers. This is why we're always trying to make him a thing. And I know he's had injuries, but that was the knock on Dalvin Cook heading into last season. The team also has the aforementioned Peterson. You know, the future Hall of Famer? But he could be an odd fit for Turner's Air Coryell-style offense, which typically asks running backs to catch the football and be versatile. Running the ball will still be critical, no doubt, but you'd assume Turner wants somebody who can also play a huge role in the passing game. That is why J.D. McKissic and rookie Antonio Gibson could be in for steady snaps. McCaffrey obviously gave Turner the luxury of having one guy fill multiple roles, but he could spread the wealth among his backs in Washington.

Unearth a viable outside receiver opposite Terry McLaurin? Again, Terry is great. Trey Quinn -- a.k.a. Mr. Irrelevant of 2018, a.k.a. the guy who did "The Scarn" two Thanksgivings ago -- will man the slot. Who is the other guy? Carolina, where Turner came from, ran a lot of 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) last season. The Redskins need that third man to step up. Kelvin Harmon and Cody Latimer are the top two guys on the depth chart. Harmon appears to be the front-runner. He had 30 receptions during his rookie season, which isn't something that jumps off the page -- but 20 of those came after Haskins was elevated to the starting spot. Another guy to keep an eye on: Steven Sims Jr., who could battle Gibson to be that Curtis Samuel type of playmaker who has a few very specific plays drawn up for him.