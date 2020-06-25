State of the Franchise: Super Bowl or bust for Carson Wentz's Eagles?

Establish a No. 1 receiver? The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor at No. 21 in this year's draft. A mild surprise, as Justin Jefferson was still on the board. (He was selected by the Vikings with the very next pick.) But the Eagles like Reagor's blazing speed and big-play ability. Though don't expect Philly to take advantage of his versatility on the field just yet. The Eagles plan to have him just play one receiver spot and learn from DeSean Jackson. The veteran receiver is also known for his speed, and it's not hard to believe Reagor will eventually replace D-Jax in the lineup (especially considering Jackson missed 13 games with an abdominal injury last year). Philadelphia currently doesn't have a timetable for the return of Alshon Jeffery, who missed six games with a Lisfranc injury. It's cool the Eagles won so many games without a receiver reaching 500 yards last year, but come on, team. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is one player I'd love to see get an opportunity at some point. But he has to fight off a pair of speedsters in rookie John Hightower and trade acquisition Marquise Goodwin.