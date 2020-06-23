State of the Franchise: Reasons for optimism as Giants begin new era

2020 VIPs

Head coach: Joe Judge. There was a moment in January when the Giants, still searching for a head coach at the time, requested permission to interview Jason Garrett, which sent fans into a panic. I mean, you spent a decade making fun of the guy and posting memes of him clapping on the Cowboys' sideline. Now he might be coaching your team? But fans were relieved when the Giants hired Judge, only to be bummed again when they found out it wasn't Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Instead, they got the Patriots' special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach, a man whose resume included stops with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban but no experience as a head coach of a football team. The truth is, there weren't that many people who knew much about Judge before his introductory press conference, which was, uh, something. In a good way. I was fired up about him after listening to him, but I still wondered if the only reason he got the job was because he won the interview. (I think it was.) But look: I kind of really like this move. Who were the hot names out there after the Redskins moved quickly to hire Ron Rivera? Did you want to go with a tired retread like John Fox or Rex Ryan? Or take a chance on this charismatic young guy? And before you knock special teams coaches, remember that John Harbaugh was a special teams coordinator before the Ravens hired him, and he's done a great job in Baltimore. Give Judge a chance.

And, as you know, Garrett was hired to be his offensive coordinator, which is perfect. You want to have somebody on the sideline who has called a timeout during an NFL game and knows what to expect. He's also probably going to be extra petty and vengeful against the Cowboys. So this was a huge win for the Giants, as well.

Quarterback: Daniel Jones. Giants fans lost their minds when the team selected Danny with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. There was a revolt on social media. I remember seeing one fan even claim that the Giants were the new Browns. Which is kind of ironic, because the current Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was talking stuff about the pick last summer, as well (although he later said his comments were taken out of context). And as a Bears fan who remembers the night Mitch Trubisky was picked in 2017, I understand what that must have been like for Giants fans. It's never fun when all of Football Twitter is dunking on your team.

The thing is, Daniel Jones became Daniel freaking Dimes in 2019. He's one of three rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to throw four or more touchdown passes in three games since 1950. Jones had his share of miscues as a rookie, too. And believe me, we will talk about that in a moment. But I did want to take this opportunity to say the Giants have found their quarterback of the future. I'm really excited about the pairing of Dimes with Garrett. Now, if I can have your permission, Giants fans, I would like to take a moment and compare Daniel to Tony Romo. I know that could be a little unsettling for you, like if I were to compare a White Castle burger to a Whataburger burger. You just don't do that. But Garrett took Romo, an undrafted quarterback who had just 10 career starts prior to Garrett's arrival in 2007, and helped lead him to a pretty good NFL career. Romo had arguably the best season of his career the year Garrett was hired as offensive coordinator, throwing for 4,211 yards and 36 touchdowns.