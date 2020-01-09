Joe Judge: I'm about an old-school, physical mentality

Around the NFL

The latest branch plucked from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, Joe Judge was named the New York Giants head coach as a relatively unknown character.

The New England Patriots special teams coordinator since 2015, who added wide receivers coach to his job title in 2019, spoke insistently about instilling a team-first culture during his Giants introductory press conference.

"The only culture we're going to have in the building is a winning culture. Period," Judge said. "And what that means is everybody comes to work every day regardless of how they feel and puts the team first. Period. Whatever you have going on outside the building, you're sick, a little bit of pain, you're discomfort, you're upset, you're mad, you put all of that aside. You come in, you put the team first. We're going to ask our players at times to do things that necessarily may not be what they have in mind for themselves. But if it's best for the team they have to be willing to go forward with it cause that's what a winning culture is."

As special teams coordinator for years, Judge spoke of how he built relationships with the entire roster in New England and how that prepares him to take over the role as head coach.

Judge didn't get into specifics in what he's looking for in an offensive or defensive coordinator, other than saying he wants to "pressure the opponent" into preparing for multiple things each week and maximize the team's personnel. Judge also added there is no "magical" scheme for winning other than relying on fundamentals.

"What I'm about is an old-school, physical mentality," he said. "We're going to put a product on the field that the people in this city and region can be proud of because this team will represent this area. We'll play fast, we'll play downhill, we'll play aggressive...

"I want this team to reflect this area. I want the people who pay their hard-earned money and the neighborhoods of New York, North Jersey, South Jersey, to come to our games and know the players on the field play with the same attitude they wake up with every morning -- that's blue-collar, it's hard work. It's in your face and we're not going to back down from anybody. But we're going to come to work every day and grind it out the way they do in their jobs every day."

While the Giants hanging on to embattled general manager Dave Gettleman could have hindered New York's coaching search, Judge said he'll be in lockstep with the GM.

"I couldn't have been more excited to walk in here and sit down with Mr. Gettleman," he said. "It's been tremendous. Listen, from a scout's view, from a coach's view, one thing I've been privileged to do is my role in New England when I first went there was heavy on personnel. Being a special teams coach, you have to know every player on your team inside and out because you have to know who can use with limited men. It's kind of like when you're hungry, you go to the fridge [and try to figure out] if you can make a sandwich. You have to find a way.

"You got to eat, right? So I got to know what everybody does so I can put those ingredients together and get the most out of it. ... Leading into every draft, I studied every player in the draft as a player and athlete. I didn't look at them as a receiver. I didn't look at them as a tight end. I didn't look at them as a linebacker. I want to know how they move. Are they stiff in the hips? Are they a straight-line speed guy? Do they use their hands? ... So I'm used to looking at things from a big picture perspective on players in terms of what they bring to the table as a whole."

Sounding like a reprise of the Tom Coughlin-era in New York, Judge -- who owner John Mara had said had the most impressive coaching interview he's been a part of -- plans to instill a physical football program.

"We will punch you in the nose for 60 minutes, we will play every play like it has a history and a life of its own with a relentless, competitive attitude," he said.

